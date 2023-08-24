  • Date: August 25, 2023
Jordanian cyclist on mission to promote national tourism arrives in Doha

Jordanian traveler Issa Qazqaza arrived in the Qatari capital, Doha, as part of a personal mission to cross the Gulf Cooperation Council countries to promote tourism in the Kingdom. Qazqaza had embarked on this trip, which he described as “long and arduous,” more than three weeks ago with the aim of conveying a message of love from the Jordanian people to their brothers in the Arab Gulf states and spread Jordan’s culture of brotherhood, generosity, and peace, in addition to promoting national tourism. He made a visit to the headquarters of the Jordanian embassy in Doha, where he met with a number of embassy staff.

Source: Jordan News Agency

