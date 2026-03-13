Scattered Showers Affect Several Areas Amid Unstable Weather Conditions

Amman: The Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) reported that weather radar images indicate the presence of rain cells of varying intensity across several areas of the Kingdom.

According to Jordan News Agency, the most significant rainfall activity is concentrated in the eastern and southern regions, where convective thunderclouds associated with a state of atmospheric instability currently affecting the country are developing. These conditions are bringing scattered showers that may become heavy at times in limited areas, accompanied by lightning, thunder, and occasional strong wind gusts.

The JMD added that radar images also show scattered rain clouds extending over parts of the central and northern regions, although precipitation in these areas is expected to be less intense compared to other parts of the Kingdom.

The department explained that radar reflections indicate these rain cells are localized and intermittent in nature, gradually moving toward the east and northeast, which could lead to sporadic rainfall at intervals in different locations.