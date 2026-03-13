GAM Declares Medium State of Emergency Ahead of Weather Depression

Amman: The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) announced a medium state of emergency starting Friday evening to deal with the weather depression affecting the Kingdom. GAM spokesperson Nasser Al-Rahamneh said the municipality's field teams are fully prepared to respond to any reports received by the Tlaa Al-Ali Emergency Operations Room, stressing that response crews are on standby across the city.

According to Jordan News Agency, Al-Rahamneh urged residents to report any observations or emergencies through the unified contact center numbers 102 and 117180. He also called on citizens to exercise caution by staying away from valleys and low-lying areas, warning that such locations could be exposed to flooding during unstable weather conditions. Residents were also urged not to dispose of waste randomly, as it may block rainwater drainage systems.

In addition, Al-Rahamneh advised residents and business owners to check submersible pumps in basements and shops located below street level. Shop owners were also encouraged to take precautionary measures when storing goods in warehouses and basement floors to prevent potential damage.

The spokesperson further called on contractors and construction project owners to secure building materials at worksites to prevent them from being washed away and blocking storm water drainage lines.