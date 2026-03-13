Jordan Post Launches Digital Mailbox Project to Enhance National Database

Amman: The chairperson of the board of Jordan Post Company, Sami Al-Daoud, announced that the launch of the digital postal box project aligns with the Royal directives, the Kingdom's Economic Modernization Vision, and the company's plans to keep pace with technological development and digital transformation.

According to Jordan News Agency, a statement issued by the company on Friday detailed that Al-Daoud emphasized the project's role in supporting the development of an integrated and sustainable digital economy. The initiative aims to enhance postal and logistics services, improve parcel delivery operations, and boost e-commerce activities across the Kingdom.

Al-Daoud further explained that the national project, launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Jordan Post Company, and the Royal Jordanian Geographic Centre, marks a strategic step toward creating a comprehensive national database for digital postal addresses. The project will also contribute to building advanced and secure digital infrastructure to support government services and the digital economy, thereby improving service quality, efficiency, and speed for citizens.

Hanadi Al-Tayyeb, Director General of Jordan Post Company, highlighted that the project will enable every citizen to obtain a free digital postal box, serving as a verified personal mailing address linked to their home's geographic location based on the postal code system approved by the Universal Postal Union.

Al-Tayyeb elaborated that citizens will be able to use the digital address for postal correspondence, parcel reception, and access to various government services, in addition to facilitating e-commerce and delivery services nationwide. The service will soon be integrated into the SANAD App, allowing citizens to easily manage their digital postal addresses, enhancing the efficiency of services related to vital documents, passports, medications, and other government services.

She further stated that the digital postal box project is part of national efforts to advance digital transformation and develop the Kingdom's postal addressing infrastructure by providing a unified and officially recognized digital address for various government and logistics transactions. The system is anticipated to encourage online shopping and open new global markets, with the digital postal box number becoming a key element in purchasing processes.