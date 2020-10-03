Saudi reports 419 COVID-19 infections, 27 fatalities

Amman, Some 419 COVID-19 cases were reported in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, pushing the caseload to 335,997, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Twenty-seven people succumbed to the lung disease caused by a coronavirus within the last 24 hours as the tally tops 4,850 in the Arabian Peninsula country since the start of the pandemic in the county, the SPA cited the Saudi Ministry of Health as saying.

More than 950 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment are in critical conditions, however, in total, 320,974 people have recovered so far.

Source: Jordan News Agency