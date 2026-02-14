Sandstorms in Northeastern Badia Bring Visibility to Near Zero

Amman: Sandstorms with 60-km/h wind gusts swept across the northeastern Badia region, particularly Azraq and Safawi, reducing visibility, sometimes to zero. Sandy and dusty weather also affected Amman and other regions of the Kingdom, with near-gale force winds causing a significant drop in horizontal visibility, especially on highways and open roads.

According to Jordan News Agency, the Meteorology Department urged people to exercise caution, particularly in open areas. It advised avoiding travel on roads with poor visibility, adhering to preventive guidelines, and staying indoors unless absolutely necessary, especially for the elderly and those with respiratory or eye conditions.

The department further recommended keeping windows tightly closed and wearing masks when going out, particularly for individuals with asthma or allergies. It also suggested drinking plenty of fluids to mitigate the effects of the dusty conditions.

Motorists were advised to take extra caution due to reduced visibility, maintain a safe following distance, and avoid speeding, particularly on highways, to ensure safety during these challenging weather conditions.