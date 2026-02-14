JAEC Concludes Advanced Nuclear Science Course for Educators

Amman: The Jordan Atomic Energy Commission (JAEC) has concluded an advanced nuclear science training course aimed at a select group of teachers and educational supervisors from across the Kingdom.

According to Jordan News Agency, the closing ceremony of the course was attended by JAEC Chairman Khaled Toukan and the Commission's Secretary-General Ahmad Sabbagh. The course included a scientific and practical program that featured field visits to the Commission's facilities and the Jordanian Research and Training Reactor Center. These visits provided participants with firsthand experience in the latest technologies and practical applications in nuclear science.

The Commission described the course as an advanced stage of a teacher training program initially launched at the 2025 summer camp for physics teachers and supervisors in Jordan. The program's objective was to deepen participants' specialized knowledge, enhance their practical skills, and update them on the latest global developments in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

This initiative is part of the Commission's broader vision to build the capacities of educational staff, enabling them to transfer accurate scientific knowledge to the educational sector efficiently. Additionally, the program aims to raise national awareness about the importance of nuclear science and its role in promoting innovation and sustainable development. This aligns with Jordan's national goals to enhance its scientific and technological positioning in this critical field.