Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply Issues Tenders for Large Wheat and Barley Purchases

Amman: The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply has announced two separate tenders aimed at purchasing substantial quantities of wheat and barley. The ministry is seeking to acquire either 100,000 or 120,000 tonnes of wheat, inviting interested parties to obtain the tender documents from its Tenders Department.

According to Jordan News Agency, the tender documents, which outline the terms and specifications, are available for a non-refundable fee of 650 Jordanian dinars. The deadline for submitting bids for the wheat tender is set for 2:00 PM next Tuesday.

In parallel, the ministry has also issued a tender to procure the same quantities of barley, applying identical terms and procedures. Interested bidders must submit their proposals by 1:30 PM next Wednesday.

To be considered eligible, bidders for both tenders are required to provide a copy of a valid business license, an updated commercial registration certified within the last 30 days prior to the bid opening date, and proof of active membership in a chamber of commerce.