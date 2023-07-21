Israeli forces kill 17-year-old Palestinian in occupied West Bank

Israeli forces killed Friday 17-year-old Muhammad Bayed after shooting him in the head, and another Palestinian was seriously wounded during clashes that broke out with Israeli forces in the village of Um Safa, north of Ramallah. The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that two serious injuries arrived at the Istishari Hospital in Umm Safa village before the doctors announced the death of the one, knowing that he was from the Jalazoun refugee camp, north of Ramallah. The Palestinian News Agency Wafa reported that several Palestinian civilians struggled to breathe after Israeli forces threw toxic tear gas at them during the clashes that erupted after the Israeli soldiers stormed the village.

Source: Jordan News Agency