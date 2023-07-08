Safadi heads parliamentary team to Riyadh

Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi heads a parliamentary team to the Saudi capital Riyadh Sunday at the invitation Saudi Shura Council Speaker Abdullah Al Sheikh. In a statement, Safadi stressed the deep and brotherly Jordanian-Saudi relations, adding: “We look forward to holding further consultation with the brothers in the Saudi Shura Council to enhance joint parliamentary coordination, and serve the issues of our two countries and central Arab causes,” he said. During their four-day visit, the six-member delegation, including Deputy Speaker and head of the Jordanian-Saudi Parliamentary Fraternity Committee, Diyab Massaid, will meet Al Sheikh and heads of committees in the Shura Council.

Source: Jordan News Agency