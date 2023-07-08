Sunday, July 9, 2023
Chief invigilator dies of heart attack in examination hall in Ajloun

The chief invigilator Director of a high school examination hall, Eid Rabadi, died Saturday in the Sabaya neighbourhood school in the town of Halawa in Ajloun after suffering a heart attack in the examination hall. Medics took Rabadi to Al-Iman Public Hospital and conducted examinations for him, according to the Ajloun Civil Defence Department. He was transferred to the Founding King Abdullah University Hospital to complete the treatment procedures. He dies soon after.

Source: Jordan News Agency

