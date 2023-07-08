Sunday, July 9, 2023
Latest:

Jordan News Gazette

Latest Jordan News Online

General 

MEETING OF THE COUNCIL OF ARAB AMBASSADORS IN ROME OVER PALESTINE

jadmin

Rome – The Arab ambassadors held a meeting in Rome at the headquarters of the League of Arab States mission to discuss a common position on the recent events in Palestine, based on the League Council’s and Italian position in this regard. The Council of Arab Ambassadors sent letters on the situation in Palestine to Foreign Minister Antonio Tiani, Speaker of the House of Representatives Lourenco Fontana and President of the Senate Ignazzo La Rosa.

Source: National News Agency – Lebanon

You May Also Like

King congratulates UAE president on recent appointments

jadmin

Civil Defense carries out rescue drill with Abdali Hospital

jadmin

Jordan lodges protest with Israel over Al-Aqsa breaches

jadmin