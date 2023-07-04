Safadi conveys King’s congratulations to Turkish President

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Tuesday welcomed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, who conveyed to him His Majesty King Abdullah’s congratulations on his re-election and his wishes for success in serving his country and its interests, and leading it toward more progress and achievement. The Turkish leader sent his greetings to His Majesty, and affirmed the deep historical and brotherly relations. The meeting dealt with ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries, and regional issues, foremost of which is the Palestinian issue and efforts to resolve regional crises and bring about security and stability. Safadi earlier held talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on ways to strengthen relations and increase coordination on regional issues. The ministers condemned Israel’s aggression against the city of Jenin as a dangerous escalation that would only raise tension in the entire region, and stressed the need to stop the attack immediately. Safadi urged the international community to act urgently and effectively to provide protection to the Palestinian people. In their first encounter after Fidan took office, the ministers stressed a common interest to further advance cooperation in economic, investment, tourism and cultural fields, and reviewed steps to accomplish a number of agreements. They also discussed efforts exerted to solve the Syrian crisis and the issue of Syrian refugees.

Source: Jordan News Agency