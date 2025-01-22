Restoring Palestinian Rights ‘Key’ to Achieve Just Peace-FM

Amman: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, on Wednesday stated that the fulfillment of Palestinian rights to restore freedom and establish an independent sovereign state on their national soil is the “sole” path to achieving a just and comprehensive peace.

According to Jordan News Agency, during a dialogue session with journalist David Ignatius, Safadi emphasized the need for the international community to collaborate to maintain the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and ensure the provision of “immediate and sufficient” aid to all areas within the strip. He stressed that a “clear” political vision to achieve just peace based on the two-state solution is essential for ensuring security.

Safadi highlighted that security solutions that do not include a comprehensive political vision to resolve the conflict are “futile.” Echoing US President Donald Trump’s commitment to making peace, he remarked, “We are his partners” in this endeavor and pledged to work together to achieve this goal. Furthermore, he underscored the importance of US leadership in efforts to secure peace in the Middle East.

The Foreign Minister also stressed that any future approach to Gaza must prioritize its unity with the West Bank to achieve a just peace based on the two-state solution. Addressing the dire situation resulting from the war on Gaza, he noted that martyrs, children, and women account for about 70% of the total number of victims from the aggression, which has resulted in the deaths of over 47,000 Palestinians. Safadi underscored the necessity to act “effectively and immediately” to deliver humanitarian aid to the Palestinian enclave.

On other regional matters, Safadi emphasized the importance of supporting Lebanon and its institutions and the need to assist Syria in its new phase following the fall of the former regime, as Syrians work to rebuild a free and unified homeland that safeguards the rights of all its citizens.

On the sidelines of the 55th World Economic Forum in Davos, Safadi is engaging in discussions with several foreign ministers and officials.