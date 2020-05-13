Relatively hot weather forecast today

Mercury levels will slightly rise on Wednesday, bringing relatively hot weather conditions in most parts of the Kingdom, except in the Jordan Valley and Dead Sea where it will be hot, with easterly moderate winds in the southern and eastern areas, the the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said.

A further increase in temperatures is forecast on Thursday, marking 7-8 degrees above their annual average, and making dry and hot conditions in most regions, while it will be very hot in the Dead Seas and Aqaba, with clouds appearing at medium and high altitudes, especially in the southern areas. Winds will be southeasterly moderate to brisk at times, the Department added.

Friday is expected to bring in similar dry and hot weather conditions, with a chance for light showers in the evening over the southern areas of the country, while winds will be northeasterly moderate to brisk at times, the JMD noted.

Temperatures expected for today will reach 35 degrees Celsius in Amman and 31 degrees in the northern governorates, dropping down to 20 and 17 respectively. The weather will be hotter in the port city of Aqaba with highs reaching 40 degrees Celsius and lows standing at 26 degrees at night.

Source: Jordan News Agency