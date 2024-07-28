Qatar Stock Exchange Closes Higher

Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) closed Sunday with an increase of 37.39 points, or 0.37 percent, reaching a level of 10,135.75 points.

During the session, a total of 79,506,672 shares were traded, valued at QR 208,809,605.541, through the execution of 8,682 transactions across all sectors.

In today’s session, shares of 31 companies rose, while 15 companies saw their shares decline, and three companies maintained their previous closing prices.

The market capitalization at the end of the trading session was QR 586,798,820,223.300, compared to QR 584,943,710,515.270 in the previous session.

Source: Qatar News Agency