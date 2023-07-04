General Presidency for Affairs of Two Holy Mosques Launches Welcome Initiative

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque launched yesterday the Hayyakum (Welcome) initiative at the Library of the Holy Mosque.

As per the initiative, visitors and pilgrims are welcome at the library after performing Hajj, culture and knowledge are promoted, the Islamic heritage and history of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are introduced to visitors, and spirituality and cultural awareness about the Two Holy Mosques are enhanced among pilgrims and visitors.

Source: Saudi Press Agency