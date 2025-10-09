Princess Rahma Opens Joint Art Exhibition in Amman

Amman: Her Royal Highness Princess Rahma bint El Hassan on Monday patronized the opening of a joint art exhibition at Beit Shuqair Gallery in Amman. The event marked the inauguration of a collection that brought together the works of artists Huda Al-Kashef, Enas Shaheen, Iman Al-Mukhallalati, and Fatima Bourhammati, offering a platform for a myriad of artistic expressions.

According to Jordan News Agency, the exhibition features 35 paintings of various sizes, each demonstrating unique artistic schools and styles. The artworks, meticulously created using oil and acrylic on canvas, delve into a range of themes, including humanistic narratives, women’s issues, and topics related to Jerusalem, reflecting the diverse perspectives and talents of the participating artists.

The exhibition, which will be open for four days, also serves a charitable purpose. Half of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Jordan Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP Jordan) charity, highlighting the commitment of the artists and the organizers to support humanitarian causes through art.