  • Date: October 9, 2025

ASE Turnover Reaches JD5.6 Million Amid Mixed Sector Performance

Amman: The trading volume at the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) on Monday reached JD5.6 million, with 3.3 million shares changing hands through 3,056 transactions. The general price index closed at 3,049 points, marking a slight decrease of 0.04 percent.

According to Jordan News Agency, of the 97 companies listed on the index, 33 posted gains while 32 saw declines. At the sector level, the industrial index experienced an increase of 0.46 percent. In contrast, the services and financial indices both recorded declines, with decreases of 0.18 percent and 0.10 percent, respectively.

