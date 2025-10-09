PM Hassan Reviews Development Projects in Petra and Shobak

Petra: Prime Minister Jafar Hassan conducted a field inspection tour on Monday, visiting five key sites in Petra, Shobak, and Wadi Musa to review progress on infrastructure and development projects and assess service quality in the region.

According to Jordan News Agency, the tour began at Shobak Agricultural School, established in 1965 to serve as a center for quality agricultural education. The school enrolls around 100 students in grades 10 through 12. Hassan met with students and teachers to hear their needs and challenges and directed the establishment of a comprehensive vocational school adjacent to the current facility, featuring a modern agricultural department aligned with the BTEC system. The new facility is expected to increase enrollment capacity and introduce specialized programs tailored to regional labor market demands.

At the Abdaliyah Health Centre in Shobak District, the Prime Minister, joined by the Minister of Health, met with patients and medical staff to assess service delivery. He ordered full-scale renovations of the center, modernization of its facilities, and ensured a consistent supply of essential medications. The center, established in 2000, serves four villages and 6,000 residents. Located 29 kilometers from the nearest hospital, it receives over 4,000 patients annually.

The Prime Minister later visited the Petra Comprehensive Centre for Inclusive Day Services, which provides essential services for individuals with intellectual disabilities, autism, speech disorders, and those requiring occupational therapy. It offers vocational training for youth aged 18-26. Commending the quality of services, the Prime Minister directed upgrades to the building and facilities, including courtyard renovations and the provision of necessary equipment to enhance service sustainability and capacity.

During a stop at the Crowne Plaza Petra Hotel renovation project, which has faced prolonged delays, the Prime Minister met with the Ministers of Labour and Tourism and Antiquities, as well as project officials, to review the current status and challenges. Emphasizing the strategic importance of the hotel to the local tourism sector, he called for the project’s completion and the hotel’s reopening in early 2026, to coincide with the upcoming tourist season.

Hassan visited the Devon Chocolate Factory in Wadi Musa, recipient of the 2024 Best Entrepreneurial Project Award. Founded in 2018 by local entrepreneur Tayseer Alaya, the factory employs 40 local youth, primarily women, and exports its products to the United States. Praising the factory as a model of local investment, the Prime Minister reaffirmed the government’s support for similar initiatives that empower local communities and drive economic growth.

Ma’an Governor Khaled Hajjaj accompanied the Prime Minister during the tour.