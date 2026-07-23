Syrian-Jordanian Business Council Praises Jordan’s Expanded Investor Facilities

Amman: Head of the Syrian-Jordanian Business Council Imad Adnan Al-Bun expressed appreciation on Thursday for a decision by the Ministry of Interior expanding entry facilities for Syrian investors and businesspersons holding premier and first-class membership cards in Syrian chambers of commerce. According to Jordan News Agency, Al-Bun explained that the decision permits spouses and children under the age of 18 of eligible investors and businesspersons to enter the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan without the requirement of prior approval. Al-Bun stressed that the measure represents a practical step reflecting the strong fraternal ties between the two countries. He added that the decision will facilitate the movement of investors, enhance the investment environment, and enable business leaders to manage their ventures with greater flexibility, thereby advancing shared economic interests between Jordan and Syria. He extended sincere gratitude to the Hashemite leadership, the Jordanian government, and all entitie s involved in issuing the decision. Al-Bun affirmed that the Syrian-Jordanian Business Council will continue to coordinate with official bodies in both nations to support initiatives that boost trade and investment, creating broader prospects for economic cooperation to serve the mutual interests of both countries.