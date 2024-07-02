QMMF President Elected to FIA Foundation Board of Trustees

Doha: July 01 – President of the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) and Lusail International Circuit (LIC) Abdulrahman bin Abdullatif Al Mannai was elected as Trustee of the Board of Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA).

Al Mannai’s election to this international position reflects the culmination and appreciation of QMMF’s contributions to the field of motorsport in Qatar and abroad, confirming Qatar’s advanced position in the world of motorsport.

As a member of the Board of Trustees of the FIA, Al Mannai will play a vital role in directing the FIA’s efforts to enhance the safety of FIA races such as Formula 1 and endurance racing.

The QMMF and LIC have accomplished notable achievements during the recent period, including hosting high-level international motorsport events such as Formula 1 and the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC), which contributed to raising Qatar’s position as a global center for motorsport.

Source: Qatar News Agency