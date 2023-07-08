American-Saudi aggression crimes on July 8

The US-Saudi-Emirati aggression warplanes targeted on July 8 the infrastructure, historical sites, and citizens’ houses, which resulted in killing, injuries, and massive destruction of public and private property.

On July 8, 2015, the aggression warplanes launched two raids on the Technical Institute building and the cables of Al-Bayda city power station, which caused significant damage.

The aggression warplanes targeted the historic Marib Dam and the surrounding area with a series of air strikes, inflicting great damage on the dam and its drains. They also launched two raids on Kofel camp in Serwah district, and two raids on the strategic Mount Hailan in Marib province.

In Amran province, eight citizens were killed and ten others were injured as a result of the hostile air strikes targeting the Black Mountain area in Harf Sufyan district. Seven citizens, including women and children, were killed, and seven others from one family were injured in a raid by the hostile air forces on the house of the citizen Yahya Ali Al-Ziyadi in Khaiwan district of the district urge.

Nine citizens were injured as a result of the aggression’s bombing of the Wadi Khamer area, and a number of others were injured in the bombing of Dhu Anash area in Huth district, which also resulted in the destruction of public and private infrastructure and property, and severe damage to the highway between the Amran and Sa’ada province.

The aggression warplanes targeted Sana’a International Airport with four raids, and Ansar Allah Political Council building in the capital with one raid, and launched three raids on the ship’s tour and another targeting the water tank in Jabal Hadid in Aden province, and targeted with ten raids the districts of Dar Saad, Khormaksar and Crater.

On this day of the same year, seven citizens were injured in the aggression’s bombing of German Hospital in Muthalath Aahim in Hajjah, and the enemy forces bombed with artillery Madahsha area in the Haradh district of the same province.

The hostile warplanes launched raids on Kahlan camp and Al-Sha`af area, targeting a herd of sheep that were in the pastures at Dhuib junction in Al-Dhaher district in Sa’ada province, and launched six raids on separate areas in the province.

84 were killed and hundreds of officers and soldiers were injured as a result of the aggression’s bombing of the camp of the 23rd Mechanized Brigade in Al-Abr area, Hadramout province.

Four citizens were killed, two were injured, and a mosque and a number of cars were damaged as a result of a series of raids by the aggression’s warplanes on Naqil bin Ghailan in Nehm district, Sana’a province.

On July 8, 2016, five citizens, most of them women and children, were killed and nine others were injured as a result of two air raids by the aggression that targeted passenger cars on the public road in Naqil Bani Shuja’ in Harib al-Qarameesh district in Marib province.

The aggression warplanes launched ten raids targeting Maran area of Haidan district in Sa’ada province, causing destruction to citizens’ public and private property. They also launched three raids on Al-Saqiya area in Al-Maslub district, and two raids on Al-Rahdha area, west of Al-Ghail district in Al-Jawf province, and the aggression’s mercenaries bombed the district with artillery.

50 mercenaries were killed and wounded in a raid by the aggression, targeting them south of the village of Al-Mosem towards Medi desert in Hajjah province, and five raids were launched on Haradh district in the same province, which caused losses to citizens’ property.

In Taiz province, a citizen was injured in a drone strike in the coastal district of Al-Mocha, while a citizen was killed by snipers of the aggression’s mercenaries in Al-Sanamah area of Al-wazyiah district.

The aggression warplanes launched three airstrikes on Al-Omari area in Dhubab district and two raids on two other areas in the same district, and two raids targeted Al-Majawha and Yam areas in Nehm district, Sana’a governorate.

On July 8, 2017, the aggression warplanes launched six raids on Harf Sufyan district in Amran province.

Separate areas of the border district of Razeh in Sa’ada province were subjected to missile and artillery shell, targeting citizens’ farms and public roads, causing severe damage.

The aggression warplanes launched two raids on Al-Moton district in Al-Jawf province, two raids on Nihm district, and the same on Usailan district in Shabwa province, and four raids on Haradh and Medi districts in Hajjah province.

The warships of aggression bombed a number of areas in Mawza district in Taiz province with more than twenty missiles, while the aircraft launched two raids on the Al-Barah area in Maqbana district, and three raids on Al-Silw district.

On July 8, 2018, ten citizens, most of them children, were killed and injured in a raid by the aggression on a citizen’s farm in Shaab al-Dakhil district of Khadir district in Taiz province.

The hostile warplanes launched two raids on Al-Baqaa area in Ketaf district in the Sa’ada province.

On July 8, 2019, the aggression mercenaries carried out an intensive combing with various machine guns on Hodeida International Airport, and north of Al-Faza area in Al-Tuhaita district.

Saudi missile and artillery bombardment targeted populated villages in Munabeh district and separate areas of Razeh district in Sa’ada province, while the hostile warplanes launched four raids on Qaataba district in Al-Dhale’ province.

On July 8, 2020, the aggression warplanes targeted, with 18 raids, Najd Al-Ataq in Serwah and Salb districts of Majzar district, and with four raids the districts of Al-Abdiya and Mahlia in Marib province.

The aggression warplanes launched four raids on Khab Washa`f district in Al-Jawf province.

In Al-Hodeida province, the mercenaries created combat fortifications in Kilo 16 area of Al-Durayhimi district, and Al-Manzhar area, south of the city, and bombed many areas with 83 artillery shells and various gunshots.

The mercenaries also targeted, with various calibers, the al-Dabiani neighborhood and several places on the 50th Street in the city of Hodeida, and bombed with nine artillery shells the village of al-Akbar, west of Hays.

On July 8, 2021, the aggression’s warplanes launched four raids on Natea and Thi Naem districts in Al-Bayda, and three raids on Serwah district in Marib province, which caused damage to citizens’ property and farms.

A citizen was seriously injured as a result of Saudi artillery shell on Al-Raqou area in the border district of Munabeh in Sa’ada province, while the warplanes launched a raid on the Al-Faraa area in Ketaf district.

In Al-Hodeida, the mercenaries created combat fortifications in the Al-Jabaliya and Al-Faza areas of Al-Tahaita district, and bombed them with 103 artillery shells and various gunshots, while the spy planes launched four raids on Al-Durayhimi, Al-Faza and Al-Jabaliya.

On July 8, 2022, the aggression mercenaries created fortifications in the Mastour farm in Al-Jabalia region in Al-Tuhaita district of Al-Hodeida and in the vicinity of the city of Marib.

The mercenaries opened fire on citizens’ houses and separate areas in Marib, Taiz, Hajjah, Sa’ada, Al-Dhale’, Al-Hodeida, Al-Bayda and the fronts beyond the borders, and targeted with intense artillery shell the eastern Balq and Mala’a in Ma’rib province.

Al-Qasr in Taiz province, Haradh in Hajjah province, Razih and Al-Batool district in Sa’ada province, Al-Jabalia district in Al-Tuhaita district and North Hays district in Al-Hodeida province, in addition to Al-Suh, Al-Muttaan, Al-Baqaa’s starboard, and Al-Baroukiya in Najran.

Source: Yemen News Agency