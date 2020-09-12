PM pledges to increase epidemiological investigation teams when needed

Amman, Prime Minister Omar Al-Razzaz said Saturday that his government values the exceptional efforts of epidemiological investigation teams and health cadres in conducting COVID-19 testing and quickly and efficiently tracking contacts with infected people, as a key link in combatting the pandemic.

He said during a visit to the Ministry of Health where he chaired a meeting with Health Minister Saad Jaber and ministry staff and the Director of the Royal Medical Services, that the government is ready to increase the number of epidemiological investigation teams and provide them with all needs to carry out their role in identifying the patients, detecting virus hot spots and breaking the infection chain.

He stressed the importance of using up-to-date technology to trace the contacts of patients, including the “Aman” application, to guide them to do the testing that the government offers free in public hospitals.

Razzaz stressed the need to prepare for worst case scenarios regarding the epidemiological situation as local cases have spiked in the past period.

During the meeting, the Health Minister gave a briefing on the developments of the epidemiological situation and the ministry’s preparations to deal with it, pointing out that 178 epidemiological investigation teams are now available, and that the Ministry has the capability to increase the number if needed.

He pointed out that the recovery rate from the virus in Jordan is high as the highest health protocols are in place.

Source: Jordan News Agency