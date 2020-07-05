PM: Jordan sets response, resilience-building plan

Prime Minister, Omar Razzaz, on Sunday said the extensive meeting, which his government held on Saturday, included a “deep” revision of the country’s COVID-19 experience and defined priorities for the government work in the coming period.

In a video message, the prime minister highlighted the meeting’s main themes and said they focused on key lessons drawn from the government’s management of the pandemic, and how Jordan will overcome any future challenge and turn it into a success opportunity, achieved by its strength and resilience.

“Jordan has succeeded after all worked together as one united, strong and sympathetic family, led by His Majesty,” Razzaz said, noting that compliance with all procedures in place has helped achieve the success in addressing the crisis.

He added: “We succeed when information and truth are fully communicated to the citizen, a policy to continue in regard to issues of public concern, and the economic file now and in the future.”

The premier continued: “We also succeed when we learn from our performance, which should be evaluated in a transparent and objective manner. We continue to receive feedback at all level of villages, municipalities, governorates, and from citizens themselves when they access the online platforms designed to collect citizens’ feedback on public services’ quality.”

Speaking on the economy, the prime minister noted last week’s euro-bond issuance and said underwriting requests were six times larger than the issuance value, which was secured under competitive interest rates.

He said the 1.75-billion-euro issuance will be channeled to repay debts totaling 1.25-billion-euro and to also inject liquidity into the market. Furthermore, Razzaz added, part of the amount will be used to repay internal debts.

The prime minister referred to major public-private projects, saying that there are 3 mega projects in the making, including a water technical loss management project as water losses reach 45 percent in Amman and Zarqa as well as in other governorates.

Razzaz said the Marka airport is another key project, stressing: “When it comes to safety, security and commerce, we need another airport project similar to the Queen Alia International Airport project.”

The third project is the fiber optic network which the prime minister said will reach every Jordanian village and school, reduce internet costs and increase network speed and capacity.

Razzaz said the three projects will be signed throughout this week, reflecting investors’ confidence in the Jordanian economy which he emphasized provide adaptive to the conditions which the pandemic has created.

Source: Jordan News Agency