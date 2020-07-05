PM: Jordan sets response, resilience-building plan…1st and final addition

On the tourism sector which has been hard hit by the pandemic, the prime minister spoke of a remarkable improvement in efforts to encourage domestic tourism, especially in the southern region, where hotel occupation rates hit 100 percent.

He indicated that the coming weeks will see additional focus on domestic tourism in the central and northern regions and other tourist magnets across the country. Razzaz also underlined the importance of medical tourism, noting the “Salamtak” program which will be used to ensure that arrivals for medical tourism do not include coronavirus infections.

The prime minister stressed that all of these indicators suggest a great deal of confidence in Jordan, whether globally or regionally, and its economy, indicating that foreign investors are now in the hunt for countries that enjoy political, social and economic stability and security.

Razzaz also highlighted the “Recovery and Resilience Phase”, the third stage of the government’s response to the pandemic, and said it is linked to structural decisions that the government will take in order to increase investment and enhance the economy’s resilience in the face of any upcoming risks.

He underlined the need to address economic challenges in the same way Jordan has dealt with health challenges, that is, in the spirit of a coherent and united family, while emphasizing the importance of supporting economic sectors that were affected by the crisis, such as tourism and transportation.

Source: Jordan News Agency