PM: Gov’t open to returning draft Personal Data Protection Law to Senate Services Committee

Prime Minister Dr. Bishr Khasawneh said the government does not see any obstacles to return the draft Personal Data Protection Law to Senate Services Committee to complete study and dialogue on its articles to protect the public interest and ensure the required balance in shielding personal data. In his intervention during the Senate session on Wednesday, the premier said the draft law could be referred to the Senate’s Services Committee, according to proposals made by Senator Mohammad Dawoodia. The PM noted the draft may return again after two or three years to Jordan’s Parliament to improve its content as the regulation deals with a “quickly developing” field. The Prime Minister extended thanks and appreciation to the Senate’s members for their “vigorous” debates on the draft law, lauding the Lower House’s efforts for conducting “very extensive” discussions and “constructive” dialogue regarding this “technical, and necessary” law. Moreover, the PM lauded the the House’s efforts in dealing with the bill’s legal articles regulating “purely technical, complex, and modern” issues, hailing the Senate’s Services Committee in running additional dialogue in this regard. The PM added that this bill was sent to the House two years ago and an “in-depth” dialogue took place in this regard with all stakeholders in personal data processing, management and retention. He indicated that all these discussions took into account the “important, necessary and required” balance related to the public and private protection for personal data under international controls. Globally, the premier noted more than 137 countries have “significant entrepreneurial” sectors that have such legislations and laws, which have been gradually revised and reviewed, driven by their “purely” technical and complex issues.

Source: Jordan News Agency