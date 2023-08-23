Jordanian, Greek tourism ministers discuss strengthening joint cooperation

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Makram Qaisi and Greek Minister of Tourism, Olga Kefalogianni, on Wednesday discussed ways to develop bilateral relations in the tourism field. During a phone call on Tuesday, the two ministers discussed aspects of joint tourism cooperation, exchange of expertise in the training areas, and Jordan-Greece air routes. The duo noted importance of benefiting and exchanging expertise in the field of preserving, developing and rehabilitating archaeological sites, as well as joint marketing and promotion of the two countries’ tourist and archaeological attractions, according to a Tourism Ministry statement. The statement said the two sides also stressed need to work to enhance mutual tourist flow and increase number of Greek tourists to Jordan. Qaisi and Kefalogianni agreed to schedule a meeting in the near future to implement these understandings on the

Source: Jordan News Agency