Paramount’s Season of Giving encourages and engages employees to support local and global causes. Activities and events throughout the end of 2023 featured a mix of virtual, in-person, and DIY offerings all anchored in global priorities. This year amplified the positive impact our united efforts created.

Why it matters: The 2023 Season of Giving was anchored by the company-wide Day of Gratitude on Dec. 6, which brought employees together both virtually and in-person.

"Season of Giving and Paramount’s Day of Gratitude demonstrated once again our ability to come together, support each other, give back to our communities, and inspire change on a global scale," says Crystal Barnes, EVP, Paramount Social Impact. "It’s in that spirit of service and gratitude that we look to build upon in 2024."

By the numbers:

Paramount donated over 300 toys, food, and supplies to families in need via YouGiveGoods and 100 gifts to shelters across NYC with local partners, WIN

Hosted in-office volunteer stations during Paramount’s Day of Gratitude, including: 400+ art packs for students 60 bracelets to support MTV’s A.S.K. mental health campaign 70+ letters and cards of support 200+ immediate-need kits featuring essential winter items with Kynd Kits.



The giving spirit continues as Paramount volunteers work with JASA, an agency that provides services which supports older New Yorkers, by launching a Paramount x JASA jewelry collection collaboration. Proceeds directly support their dedicated community members.

This year’s Season of Giving activations also took place internationally at offices in Europe, Australia, Asia, and Latin America. Thank you to Paramount employees who took the time to give back to others! #WeAreParamount

