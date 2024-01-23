Healthcare Marketing Leader Stacy Sand Joins Get Well as Vice President, Marketing & Communications

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / Get Well, the global leader in consumer digital patient engagement, announced today that it has hired Stacy Sand as Vice President of Marketing & Communications to lead the company’s Marketing function. Sand brings nearly 20 years of experience leading successful go-to-market/strategic marketing initiatives across various dimensions in the healthcare space.

Stacy Sand

Stacy Sand- VP Marketing & Communications

In her new role, Sand is responsible for expanding brand presence and leading demand generation initiatives to accelerate Get Well’s growth as the global leader in patient engagement. She will lead Get Well’s product marketing, demand generation, and corporate marketing teams. As a key member of Get Well’s leadership team, she will play an important role in asserting Get Well’s position as the digital patient engagement market leader, reinvigorating the company brand and enabling the company to consistently hit aggressive growth goals.

Prior to joining Get Well, Sand served as Vice President, Marketing & Communications at Healthwise, a leader in evidence-based health education, technology, and services, where she was responsible for leading new market launches and marketing strategies to establish Healthwise as a vendor and employer of choice. Prior to Healthwise, Sand was the Director of Marketing Strategy at BAYADA Home Health Care, where she was instrumental in bringing new joint ventures to market and delivering campaigns to support healthcare recruitment. She has also held marketing leadership roles at Wolters Kluwer Health and Everyday Health.

"We’re thrilled to welcome Stacy to Get Well. She has extensive experience at the intersection of software and healthcare and a proven track record of establishing high-performing cultures and teams that enable organizations to achieve their highest potential," said Royce Brunson, Chief Growth Officer at Get Well.

"The patient-centered mission of Get Well has stood out to me in a sea of companies trying to improve the patient experience," said Sand. "It’s a privilege to join Get Well, who pioneered the revolution of what patient engagement means, and help drive their mission forward, which is laser-focused on putting consumers at the center of their healthcare."

Contact Information

Rachel Allen

Director, Corporate Marketing & Communications

rallen@getwellnetwork.com

(480) 993-7149

SOURCE: Get Well

View the original press release on newswire.com.