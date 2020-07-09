Palestinian prisoner dies in Israeli jail

A Palestinian detainee held in Israel jails has died, a local NGO announced on Thursday.

Saadi Al-Gharabl, 75, died at Israeli “Kaplan” medical center after his health deteriorated, head of the the Palestinian Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs (CDEDA), Qadri Abu Bakr, said in a press statement.

Al-Gharabli, from the Gaza strip, was arrested by Israeli forces in 1994 and held in solitary confinement until 2006, during which he was sentenced to life in prison, Abu Bakr added.

According to the CDEDA, the Palestinian detainee was a victim of ‘medical negligence’ as other 69 prisoners suffered the same destiny since 1967.

Source: Jordan News Agency