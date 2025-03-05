Palestinian Prisoner Dies in Israeli Administrative Detention

Ramallah: A Palestinian held in Israeli administrative detention passed away in an Israeli jail last week amid increased arbitrary measures by Israeli prison guards. The Palestinian General Authority for Civil Affairs reported the incident.

According to Jordan News Agency, Khaled Abdullah of the Jenin refugee camp had been detained at the notorious Mageddo Prison since November 9, 2023. He died on February 23. The authority’s statement, issued jointly with the Palestinian Prisoners’ Affairs Commission and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club, highlighted the circumstances surrounding his death.

The statement emphasized that Abdullah’s death is part of a troubling pattern, adding to the list of prisoners who have died due to repression and systematic violations inside the prisons of the occupation authority. These violations have reportedly escalated since the onset of the war on the Gaza Strip.