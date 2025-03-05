Specialists: Frigid Conditions, Surging Ramadan Demand Hike Vegetable Prices

Amman: The frigid weather conditions that struck Jordan in the past days damaged crops and drove up the prices of some vegetables amid soaring demand, especially at the start of the holy month of Ramadan, according to stakeholders. Citizens complained some vegetables that are a staple in the daily Ramadan fast-breaking meal saw a sharp price increase.

According to Jordan News Agency, crops were exposed to two frost waves, affecting the flowering and growth of crops, explained Jordan Farmers Union Vice President, Irbid Branch, Ahmad Al-Khasawneh. He added that cucurbits, such as cucumbers and squash, grow less in low temperatures, which reduced quantities arriving at the central produce market. The union, he told Petra in an interview, is working with partner entities to compensate farmers for losses incurred by the cold spell.

Mohammad Qandil, former Jordan Exporters and Producers Association for Fruit and Vegetables (JEPA) head, Irbid branch, said the frost waves destroyed the squash crop in Ramtha and other areas across Irbid Governorate, leading to a shortage in supply and sending prices up. However, prices will drop in the coming period when temperatures rise, and the same goes to the rest of the varieties, he assured, noting that the prices of other vegetables are already low and normal.

JEPA President Saadi Abu Hammad also said vegetables, especially cucumbers, squash, and peppers, are in short supply at main produce markets across the Kingdom due to the recent chill, but said prices will stabilize soon as temperatures rise.