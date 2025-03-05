Internet, Social Media Usage Surges in 2025

Amman: The Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan (INTAJ) Monday reported significant growth in internet and social media usage in the country at the start of 2025.

According to Jordan News Agency, the number of internet users in Jordan reached 10.7 million, representing a penetration rate of 92.5 percent of the total population. Social media users increased to 6.45 million, accounting for 55.7 percent of the population, with an annual growth of 70,000 users at a rate of 1.1 percent.

YouTube remained the most popular platform with 6.45 million users, reflecting a 1.1 percent increase of 70,000 users. Facebook followed with 5.45 million users, growing by 150,000 users (2.8 percent) and reaching a penetration rate of 47.1 percent.

Instagram saw a rise, reaching 4.05 million users with a 9.5 percent growth rate and an increase of 350,000 users. Snapchat users rose to 4.1 million, registering an 18.4 percent growth with 635,000 new users.

Conversely, TikTok experienced a decline, losing 376,000 users (14.1 percent) to settle at 2.3 million. Messenger users also dropped by 2.6 percent to 3.8 million, while X (formerly Twitter) saw a 16 percent decline, reducing its user base to 919,000.

LinkedIn, however, recorded a strong performance, gaining 400,000 new users in 2024 to reach 2 million, marking a 25 percent growth rate. The platform’s penetration rate among adults stood at 27.2 percent and 18.7 percent among internet users.

INTAJ emphasized that this digital expansion highlights Jordan’s growing adoption of modern technology, underscoring the need to enhance digital infrastructure and invest in digital transformation to support the national digital economy.