Palestinian PM urges Israel to release withheld tax revenues

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Tuesday called on the Israeli government to release “unfairly” withheld monthly tax revenues it collects on behalf of the Palestinian Authority (PA). “This is our tax money”, Shtayyeh told the Palestinian government’s weekly meeting in the city of Ramallah, responding to an Israeli pledge to offer a package of facilities to the Palestinians, including cancelling a loan to the PA. “The occupation authority, which continues to kill our children daily, must be tried, and the international silence and cover-up of its crimes against our people is not innocent of the crime”. Meanwhile, Ayed Abu Qutaish, Director of the Accountability Program at Defense for Children International (DCI), Palestine Branch, said that Israeli occupation forces have killed 40 children since the start of the year. He said in a statement that Israel continued to detain 160 children, including 21 without trial under so-called administrative detention. Qutaish said that impunity and the absence of accountability is a green light for Jewish settlers to kill Palestinian children, pointing out that in all attacks and killings of children the perpetrators were unpunished.

Source: Jordan News Agency