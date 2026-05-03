Princess Taghrid Institute Concludes IGNITE Empowerment Project

Amman: The Princess Taghrid Institute For Development And Training (PTI) celebrated the conclusion of the IGNITE project, which empowered girls aged 14 to 18, who miss family support and live in care homes. The project was implemented with support from the Ren© Moawad Foundation and the International Rescue Committee (IRC).

According to Jordan News Agency, the closing ceremony was attended by HRH Princess Rajwa bint Ali, Minister of Social Development Wafa Bani Mustafa, and a representative of the Ren© Moawad Foundation from Lebanon. Speaking at the event, which also saw attendance from representatives of international and local organizations and several of the institute's strategic partners, Bani Mustafa emphasized that success in care programs transcends practical and economic aspects, extending to participants' psychological well-being by strengthening their self-confidence and self-esteem.

Bani Mustafa highlighted that the recently approved preparation and aftercare bylaw for beneficiaries and graduates of care homes is a pioneering initiative. She explained that this new regulation will better structure and regulate relevant procedures, clearly defining the roles and responsibilities of all partners toward care home graduates, including persons with disabilities.

She elaborated on the significance of aftercare as an essential stage, preceded by preparation, aimed at ensuring beneficiaries are "properly equipped to reintegrate into society." Bani Mustafa stressed that the ministry is committed to evolving care homes beyond the traditional model of shelter and education to focus on building well-rounded individuals equipped with life skills and psychological and cognitive development, enabling them to engage confidently in society.

In her remarks, PTI Director General Aghadeer Jweihan underscored the program's importance in qualifying girls, training them in essential life skills, and empowering them to integrate into society and secure a safe future. The ceremony, which included a theatrical performance, artistic shows, and handicraft workshops by the beneficiaries, highlighted the participants' experiences during the program.

HRH Princess Rajwa bint Ali and the minister distributed training certificates to the beneficiary girls, marking the successful conclusion of the IGNITE project.