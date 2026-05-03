Jordan’s Respect for Freedoms Guided by Royal Directives, Says Minister

Amman: Minister of Government Communication Dr. Mohammad Momani stated that Jordan's respect for freedoms is "not just a slogan, but a deeply rooted practice guided by clear Royal directives." In a tweet on social media on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, he noted the Kingdom is keen to uphold the value of freedom, while maintaining a balance in the right to expression and commitment to "professional and accurate practices." Momani, who is also the government's official spokesperson, said attention paid to freedoms is a "fundamental" part of the national value system.

According to Jordan News Agency, Momani said this policy is reflected in Jordan's continued progress on international and local freedom indices that are viewed as "important indicators, despite some differences in their methodological aspects." Momani stated this progress serves as an incentive to take further work to enhance the Kingdom's environment of freedoms, primarily freedom of opinion and expression.

In this context, he said Jordan is working to promote this vision "collaboratively," while adhering to the "freedom and responsibility" equation that has become an established approach in the Jordanian media landscape.

Locally, he affirmed Jordanian media is "professional and respects the law by achieving a daily balance in providing space for expression in the digital sphere and delivering accurate and responsible content that places information in its proper context." Momani added that the sector avoids rumors and misinformation, respects the audience mindset, privacy and dignity of citizens, and upholds the value of adhering to law.

Momani noted a free and responsible media is key to disseminate the truth, counter misinformation, and strengthen trust between citizens and institutions.

"Preserving media freedom and enhancing its role is a national duty that all are required to fulfill, each from their respective position, in a bid to launch a professional national discourse that reflects the state's principles and addresses societal issues," he pointed out.