Organizations across the Middle East unlock growth with cloud company Oracle NetSuite

Companies in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Bahrain are taking their business to the next level with cloud ERP

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Oracle OpenWorld – Organizations across the Middle East are increasingly selecting Oracle NetSuite to unlock growth and take their businesses to the next level. With NetSuite, organizations operating in the region, such as Property Finder Group, Al Jabr Holding and the International Cricket Council Limited, can take advantage of an integrated business platform in the cloud to gain the visibility and control needed to navigate change, meet regulatory requirements, and accelerate growth.

“There’s a significant culture of entrepreneurialism and innovation across the Middle East region, and this presents a huge opportunity for business growth,” said Nicky Tozer, VP of EMEA, Oracle NetSuite. “In the last year alone, we have seen more and more organizations that are operating in this region rethink their traditional business systems as they seek to increase operational efficiency and unlock new growth opportunities. At NetSuite, we are committed to helping organizations across the Middle East take advantage of the cloud to elevate their business to the next level.”

Property Finder Group selects NetSuite to support growth targets

Property Finder Group is the leading real estate digital platform, providing a convenient rental and sale marketplace for residential and commercial properties in the Middle East and North Africa. With over six million monthly visits across its platforms, and a growing ecosystem of users throughout the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey, Qatar, Bahrain, Lebanon, and Morocco, Property Finder needed a cloud-based platform to efficiently manage its multinational and multi-subsidiary operations.

“Our mission is to provide the most convenient house hunting and real estate journey for millions of users across multiple countries,” said Anas Qudah, Group Enterprise Systems Controller, Property Finder. “As we grew, we needed to improve our revenue recognition and ability to operate across borders. NetSuite gives us the flexibility to act local but be global, gives a real-time view into our business, and ultimately improves the experience for our customers.”

Al Jabr brings in NetSuite to unlock portfolio growth

Founded in 1952, Al Jabr Holding Co. is a Saudi-based conglomerate with a broad investment portfolio across sectors including automotive, car rental, laundry, investment and real estate, financing and construction, contracting and manufacturing, and is the national dealer for KIA MOTORS in Saudi Arabia. To supports its mission to deliver products and services of unmatched quality across its portfolio, Al Jabr needed greater visibility into financial and operational performance across its business.

“Al Jabr stands for quality, and maintaining such high standards across a diverse portfolio requires clarity and vision as we pursue ambitious economic, social, and environmental objectives,” said Ihab Hawari, CIO, Al Jabr Group. “NetSuite has given us a deep understanding of our performance across our range of business interests. This is helping us forward-plan, explore new growth opportunities and contributing to our digital transformation efforts which will help us better engage with our customers.”

NetSuite helps the ICC lay the foundation for cricket growth

The International Cricket Council Limited (ICC) is the international body that governs the sport of cricket. Representing 105 member organizations across the globe, the ICC plays an integral role in the global growth of cricket. To help support its plans for the expansion of the game and successfully manage ICC Events, the ICC needs an integrated business platform to capture insights into commercial performance and enhance decision-making. With NetSuite, the ICC will benefit from greater visibility into its financial operations in its drive towards delivering more competitive, entertaining, and meaningful cricket for players and fans.

UFC GYM strengthens its operations

UFC GYM is the first major brand extension of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC®). With an aggressive franchise growth strategy across the Middle East and North Africa and existing clubs in the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Egypt and with new fitness facilities opening in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, UFC GYM needed to consolidate its operations and streamline its financial and statutory reporting.

“Our success is driven by providing world-class mixed martial arts and functional training to our members which we have mastered. Providing real-time reporting to our management team is just as essential to run an exceptional operation and to achieve our growth strategy,” said Ibrahim Mohamed, CFO, UFC GYM ME. “NetSuite allows us to manage multiple subsidiaries and business units on one platform, comply with local and international standards and ensure that our required reporting obligations are being met.”

MELiUS grows with NetSuite

Dubai-based MELiUS provides an e-learning resource to help business owners take advantage of new technologies such as blockchain and artificial intelligence, as well as delivering commercial insights and research to help clients make more informed decisions. To support increasing demand for the MELiUS interactive learning space, MELiUS needed to replace its previous finance system, which was unintuitive and unable to deliver detailed performance reports.

“Our mission is to deliver targeted information that helps business owners reach their objectives,” said Moyn Islam, co-founder and CEO, MELiUS. “NetSuite is a perfect choice for a growing company like ours. It has allowed us to track our growth and better understand how, when, and where to expand. Our efficiency has increased exponentially since using NetSuite, and we have far greater visibility into our performance, which is important as we embark on new projects to help even more business owners.”

For more information, please visit http://www.netsuite.com.

