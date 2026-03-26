Nucleus Brings Genetic Optimization to India and the Middle East Through Leading IVF Networks

Indira IVF and Abu Ghosh Fertility Group join the Nucleus IVF+ Network, as families seek a more complete picture of their future child’s health.

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nucleus Genomics today announced joint ventures with Indira IVF , India’s largest IVF service provider, and Abu Ghosh Fertility Group, one of the highest-volume fertility networks in the Middle East, including the Shmaisani Fertility Center .

Through these partnerships, Nucleus will embed a new layer of genetic insight across preconception and embryo screening — enabling families to plan for their future child’s long-term health and longevity when choosing an embryo.

About The Partnerships

Indira IVF is India’s largest IVF service provider, performing nearly 42,000 IVF cycles in the last fiscal year across over 160 clinics. The Abu Ghosh Fertility Group serves patients across Jordan and the broader region. The network is led by Dr. Hilal Abu Ghosh, one of the region’s leading fertility specialists.

Spanning major fertility markets, both organizations are now part of the Nucleus IVF+ Network — a global group of IVF clinics integrating Nucleus into clinical care. At these practices, Nucleus will become part of routine IVF workflows, rolling out the technology across India and the Middle East.

In practice, that means screening of both parents and embryos will extend beyond rare inherited conditions to include broader insight into lifelong health risks such as cancer, heart disease, and diabetes.

“The instinct to give your child the best start transcends every culture, and the demand we saw from families in India and the Middle East reflects that,” said Kian Sadeghi, founder and CEO of Nucleus Genomics. “We’re excited to work alongside Indira and Abu Ghosh to support patients in building generational health.”

“Across India, the need for fertility care continues to grow, and at Indira IVF, the focus remains on strengthening patient care through the thoughtful integration of technology alongside clinical expertise,” said Dr. Kshitiz Murdia, CEO of Indira IVF. “Our association with Nucleus Genomics reflects a continued effort to improve care pathways and support families on their journey to parenthood.”

A Shift Toward Genetic Optimization in IVF

These partnerships reflect a broader shift in family planning. Across the world, families are asking for deeper genetic insight, and IVF clinics are responding by bringing Nucleus directly into their care.

Demand is particularly strong in regions facing high chronic disease burdens¹. In India, non-communicable diseases account for more than 60% of deaths , including high rates of type 2 diabetes², early heart disease³, and hypertension⁴. Across the Middle East, non-communicable diseases account for roughly 74% of deaths, with cardiovascular disease responsible for more than one-third of fatalities⁵.

Through Nucleus, Indira and Abu Ghosh are increasing the scope of care in India and the Middle East, signaling that genetic optimization is becoming the foundation to modern IVF globally.

“By combining Abu Ghosh Fertility Group’s clinical expertise in reproductive medicine with Nucleus Genomics’ cutting-edge genomic technologies, this initiative seeks to give families more informed options when selecting embryos and planning healthier futures,” said Dr. Hilal Abu Ghosh of Abu Ghosh Fertility Group. “We’re proud to offer new approaches to embryo evaluation that help clinicians and families make more informed reproductive decisions.”

Expanding the Nucleus IVF+ Network

This partnership follows rapid growth of the Nucleus IVF+ Network. Nucleus has worked with 25 clinics globally, including official IVF+ partners such as CDelaF in Mexico, Beverly Hills Fertility in Los Angeles, and Neway Fertility in New York. It also builds on the company’s recent Preview launch , which expanded carrier screening from edge-case diseases to everyday health risk.

In line with national regulations, Nucleus’ offerings in India will exclude trait selection and do not disclose embryo sex. The analysis focuses solely on serious, medically relevant health risk information, aligning with local legal standards.

About Nucleus Genomics

Nucleus Genomics helps couples plan and have their best baby. Its products span advanced carrier screening, embryo analysis, and an integrated IVF care experience, with a focus on building generational health. Nucleus has raised more than $32 million to date with investors including Founders Fund, Seven Seven Six, Samsung Next, and Quiet Capital. To learn more about Nucleus, visit https://mynucleus.com .

About Indira IVF

Indira IVF operates 160+ centers across India and performed nearly 42,000 IVF cycles in the last fiscal year. The organization employs more than 3,000 people. Incorporated in 2015 in Udaipur, the organization works to expand access to fertility care, and reduce stigma around infertility, alongside clinical training through the Indira Fertility Academy. For more information, visit https://www.indiraivf.com .

About Abu Ghosh Fertility Group

Abu Ghosh Fertility Group is a leading reproductive medicine and IVF provider based in Amman, Jordan. Founded and led by Dr. Hilal Abu Ghosh, the center specializes in advanced assisted reproductive technologies including IVF, ICSI, and reproductive genetic testing. The group integrates modern embryology laboratories with cutting-edge genomic technologies to support evidence-based fertility care for patients from Jordan and across the Middle East. Abu Ghosh Fertility Group is committed to advancing reproductive medicine through clinical excellence, research collaborations, and the adoption of innovative genomic approaches to improve reproductive outcomes.

Press Contact

Nucleus Genomics

[email protected]

¹ Based on Nucleus patient and clinic data.

² Pradeepa R, Mohan V. Epidemiology of type 2 diabetes in India. Indian J Ophthalmol. 2021;69(11):2932-2938.

³ Prabhakaran D, Singh K, Roth GA, et al. Cardiovascular diseases in India compared with the United States. J Am Coll Cardiol. 2018;72(1):79-95.

⁴ Geldsetzer P, Manne-Goehler J, Theilmann M, et al. Diabetes and hypertension in India: a nationally representative study of 1.3 million adults. JAMA Intern Med. 2018;178(3):363-372.

⁵ Population Reference Bureau. Curbing the noncommunicable disease epidemic in the Middle East and North Africa. Population Reference Bureau; 2023.

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