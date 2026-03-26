11th Annual USC Survey Finds “Quiet Shift” in Public Relations as Polarization Reshapes Corporate Speech

2026 Global Communication Report Shows Declining Support For Corporate Advocacy

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Political and social polarization is changing when, where and how companies speak out on societal issues, according to the 2026 Global Communication Report from the USC Annenberg Center for Public Relations.

This year’s survey of public relations professionals reveals increased defensiveness in corporate communications. Support for companies taking positions on social issues unrelated to their main business has dropped by 38 percent since the killing of George Floyd, with only 55% of respondents agreeing that companies have a responsibility to advocate for or support social issues.

The USC Center for Public Relations study also finds that polarization is damaging mental health and employee morale, while raising the strategic importance of communication within organizations. Ninety-one percent of PR professionals say polarization has increased the importance of public relations within their companies.

Overall, the report identifies a “quiet shift” in corporate communication, as companies move away from broad, purpose-driven messaging toward a more situational approach to public engagement. This increased caution does not signal a retreat from communication. As companies reassess where and when to engage, some conversations have receded while others have accelerated.

Some key insights from this year’s report include:

81% of PR professionals say the level of polarization in the United States is high or extremely high, compared with 69% of the general public. By age group, Gen X and Baby Boomer PR professionals are more likely to view current levels as severe, while Gen Z and Millennial communicators more closely mirror the views of the general public.

PR professionals are divided on strategy in a polarized environment: Agency communicators tend to favor a proactive approach (53% support “playing offense”), while in-house professionals are more likely to favor a defensive posture (44%).

41% of PR professionals say silence can sometimes be the most effective communication strategy in a polarized environment. Among in-house communicators, that number rises to 52%.

More than 60% of PR professionals say elected officials and government agency stakeholders have increased in priority over the past year.

PR professionals expect increased investment in artificial intelligence, crisis communication and government relations over the next five years, while investments in DEI, sustainability and purpose-driven initiatives are expected to decline.

More than two-thirds of in-house communicators believe their organizations are likely to restructure the PR function in the near future.

Despite growing challenges, 72% of PR professionals remain optimistic about the profession’s future growth.

“Polarization has magnified the value of PR, even though many companies are communicating less,” said Fred Cook, director of the USC Annenberg Center for Public Relations. “But the shift from playing offense to defense requires a different skill set and mindset. The decisions we make today will have an outsized impact on the future of the profession.”

“Today’s environment demands more from communicators than ever before. As brands navigate complex, polarized issues, communications must deliver clarity, context, and confidence in how organizations show up,” said John Box, CEO at Meltwater. “Data has become central to that role, providing real-time insight into public sentiment, risk, and where brands should engage. The most effective communicators use those insights to help their companies listen closely, engage thoughtfully, and make decisions grounded in evidence and purpose – protecting reputation and building long-term trust.”

The 2026 Global Communication Report was produced by the USC Annenberg Center for Public Relations with support from Meltwater and the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC). The full report is available at annenberg.usc.edu/gcr.

About the USC Center for Public Relations

Based at the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism , the USC Center for Public Relations (CPR) connects corporations, agencies, academics and students to define the future of our industry and to develop those who will shape it. Under the direction of longtime Golin agency leader and current USC Annenberg professor Fred Cook , CPR conducts and publishes research reports that forecast the future of communication, as well as forward-looking, thought-provoking content authored by our board of advisers, staff, and USC colleagues. Signature initiatives include the Global Communication Report , USC Annenberg’s Kenneth Owler Smith Symposium, the USC Relevance Report , and the Lead On! leadership forum for women in communication. Follow the Center for PR on social media (@USCCenterforPR, #PRFUTURE).

About Meltwater

Meltwater empowers companies with a suite of solutions that spans media, social and consumer intelligence. By analyzing ~1 billion pieces of content each day and transforming them into vital insights, Meltwater unlocks the competitive edge needed to drive results. With 27,000 global customers, 50 offices across six continents, and 2,200 employees, Meltwater is the industry partner of choice for global brands making an impact. Learn more at meltwater.com

About IABC

IABC is the leading global association connecting communication professionals with the people and insights necessary to drive results. Bringing together the profession’s collective disciplines, IABC delivers on the Global Standard in communication through local chapters and regions; educational offerings; certification; awards; a proprietary resource library; diverse and global voices; and worldwide conferences, including IABC World Conference, one of the premier annual conferences for the communication profession. Learn more about IABC at https://www.iabc.com .

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