VinFast VF 8 Builds Confidence the Long Way With a 10-Year Warranty

A 10-year warranty, mobile support, and charging partnerships position the VF 8 as a long-term bet that feels unusually secure for a new entrant.

DUBAI, UAE – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 March 2026 – When an unfamiliar badge shows up in the crowded Gulf car market, buyers tend to default to caution. For new entrants, that hesitation has to be addressed early, and warranty coverage has become one of the most effective tools for doing so.

For example, the upstart VinFast offers the VF 8 with a 10-year or 200,000-km vehicle warranty, paired with a 10-year unlimited-km battery warranty across GCC markets. The scale of that coverage quickly becomes shorthand for durability, removing the question “Will this brand last?” from the customer’s subconscious altogether and replacing it with a more grounded “What happens if something goes wrong over the next decade?” That, at least, is the intention behind the strategy.

Today, many established brands still offer three to five years of basic coverage, with longer terms often limited to specific components or available only through paid extended plans. That gap becomes immediately visible in showroom comparisons, where buyers are weighing not just upfront cost but long-term ownership risk. In markets like the Gulf, where durability and resale value are closely scrutinized, a longer warranty can directly influence perceived value over time.

There is data to support why this approach matters. A 2023 YouGov survey across 18 markets found that 78% of global consumers consider warranty coverage an important factor when buying a car[1]. In the UAE, that figure stands at 77%, reinforcing how central after-sales assurance is to purchase decisions.

From the OEM’s point of view, long warranties are rarely reckless. Modern EV powertrains have fewer moving parts than combustion engines, and catastrophic failures are statistically rare when vehicles are maintained properly. By structuring coverage carefully, manufacturers can advertise large, attention-grabbing numbers while keeping real exposure controlled, with robust quality assurance helping keep issues minimal and manageable.

In the Middle East, VinFast’s after-sales strategy extends beyond the warranty itself, with mobile battery rescue and repair support, alongside 24/7 roadside assistance and five years of free maintenance up to 100,000 km. These are not random additions. They target specific anxieties around EV ownership, particularly in regions where charging infrastructure is still evolving.

Known for its ecosystem thinking, VinFast is also building out its support network in parallel. In the UAE, VinFast recently signed an MoU with PlusX Electric, a DEWA-approved charging provider, to extend support beyond the dealership network. The plan includes portable charging pods, on-demand mobile charging, and emergency roadside charging services. The goal is to reduce downtime and eliminate the awkward scenario of running low on charge far from a plug.

“VinFast is committed to building a long-term and comprehensive EV ecosystem in the UAE—one that gives customers confidence not only in the quality and performance of our electric vehicles, but also in the reliability and accessibility of the supporting infrastructure,” one executive of VinFast Middle East said in a press release.

This layered approach matters because warranties alone don’t solve daily inconveniences. A long-term contract reassures buyers at the point of purchase, but ownership confidence is shaped by what happens on a random Tuesday evening when something goes wrong. Mobile service units, fast parts supply, and integrated charging support close that gap.

[1] https://yougov.com/articles/46954-beyond-the-ride-the-importance-of-car-warranties-and-maintenance-plans