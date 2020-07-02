Non-Jordanian ownership in ASE-listed companies reaches 50.6 %

The value of shares that were bought by non-Jordanian investors at the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) since the beginning of 2020 was JD48.9 million, representing 11.4% of the overall trading value, according to the ASE’s data.

The value of shares sold by non-Jordanian investors amounted to JD99.8 million. As a result, the net of non-Jordanian investments during the 6-month period in 2020 hit JD50.9 million, compared with JD40.6 million during the same month of 2019, showed the ASE figures.

The value of shares that were bought by non-Jordanian investors during June, 2020, was JD6.7 million, representing 6.6% of the overall trading value, while the value of shares sold by them amounted to JD14.2 million, the data revealed.

As a result, the net of non-Jordanian investments during last June showed a negative value of JD7.5 million, whereas the net of non-Jordanian investments showed a positive value of JD0.3 million for the same period in 2019, according to the market’s data.

Non-Jordanian investors’ purchases until the end of June, 2020 were JD50.6 million, constituting 50.6% of the total purchases, showed the market’s figures.

Source: Jordan News Agency