No earthquake recorded in Aqaba today, says JSO

The Jordan Seismological Observatory (JSO) on Thursday denied reports on the southern city of Aqaba being struck by an earthquake today.

in response to a question by the Jordan News Agency (Petra), JSO’s Director Mahmoud Qaryouti said the Observatory did not record any earthquake in Aqaba today, stressing that all seismic activities taking place in the Kingdom or in the neighboring areas are officially announced.

“The JSO, affiliated to the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, is the only institute authorized to locally announce such seismic activities,” Qaryouti added.

Source: Jordan News Agency