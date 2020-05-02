‘No coronavirus infections in Irbid by afternoon’

Irbid, No new infections with the coronavirus have been recorded in the northern Irbid Governorate until 2 pm Saturday, according to King Abdullah University Hospital Director, Dr. Mohammad Ghazo.

He told Petra in an interview that 60 random samples were collected yesterday and this morning, and that the test results will most likely be announced in the evening.

Dr. Ghazo also said there were no new cases that recovered from the disease or left the hospital today, adding that only seven cases remained in the hospital’s isolation ward and were in stable condition. He said that he expected a number of them will recover in the next two days.

Source: Jordan News Agency

