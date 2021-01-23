Naval force officer laid to rest

op officers of the Jordan Armed Forces- Arab Army, General Command Saturday joined the funeral of Sgt. Ahmad Zghoul, who died Friday in the line of duty during a mission with a naval force in Aqaba.

The martyr was accorded full military honours as the body, draped in the national flag, was carried by comrades-in-arms to the burial site after prayers at a local mosque in the Ajloun governorate.

Assistant for Operations and Training Brig. Gen. Abdullah Shdeifat led army and security officers at the funeral and laid a wreath at the grave.

Source: Jordan News Agency