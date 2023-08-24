PM meets Iraqi interior minister

Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh received Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir Shammari on Thursday for talks over Jordan-Iraq cooperation and ties. During the meeting, Khasawneh highlighted the importance of progressing with an electrical interconnection project with Iraq, which is anticipated to be implemented within a month after the infrastructure is completed. He suggested that it’s time to begin executing strategic ventures under the tripartite cooperation agreement that unites Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt. These projects include an economic city initiative on the Jordan-Iraq borders and an Aqaba-Basra oil pipeline endeavor, which, he added, will yield significant profits and advantages for all three nations. The premier emphasized the significance of collaboration between the two nations to combat drug and arms smuggling, highlighting the need to make appropriate arrangements with neighboring countries, like Syria, facing similar challenges. Jordan will not tolerate any risks of this nature and will take all necessary actions to protect its borders, security, and citizens, stated Khasawneh. The Iraqi minister expressed a strong commitment to improving cooperation between the two nations across different areas, whether it be through bilateral efforts or the tripartite cooperation mechanism. Shammari was pleased with the outcome of his trip to Jordan, during which he signed a memorandum of security cooperation and met with various groups to improve cooperation and share knowledge.

Source: Jordan News Agency