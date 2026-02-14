Ministerial Team Spearheads Efforts in Paris Ahead of Jordan-EU Investment Conference

Paris: A Jordanian ministerial delegation held a series of intensive meetings in Paris with international economic and development institutions and major companies ahead of the Jordan-EU Investment Conference 2026 scheduled for April.

According to Jordan News Agency, the delegation, comprising Minister of Investment Tariq Abu Ghazaleh, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smirat, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Social Security Investment Fund Omar Malhas, and Jordanian Ambassador to France Lina Hadid, seeks to showcase high-quality investment opportunities in the Kingdom and explore economic cooperation prospects and long-term partnerships.

The "unprecedented" diplomatic and economic outreach efforts coincided with growing indicators of significant investment growth in the Kingdom over the past few months.

The delegation's meetings included encounters with directors and officials from the French Development Agency (AFD), the Monaco Economic Council, Suez, a global leader in infrastructure, water, and energy, the International Organisation of Employers, Meridiam (an infrastructure investment company), and Expertise France, the French international technical cooperation agency, as well as representatives of French and international investment companies and institutions.

The ministers urged French economic and investment officials and representatives to expand investment partnerships in Jordan as a safe and attractive business hub in the region, particularly given the Kingdom's competitive advantages and stable, stimulating investment environment.

They highlighted the economic and legislative reforms being implemented by the government to enhance the competitiveness of the business environment and create an attractive investment climate.

The Investment Minister pointed to a package of investment opportunities in the Kingdom across strategic sectors, alongside ongoing legislative and economic reforms to enhance the Kingdom's competitiveness and provide an attractive business environment for investment, which strengthen investor confidence and attract high-quality, value-added investments.

The Digital Economy Minister said Jordan is rapidly heading towards a digital economy based on modern technological infrastructure and a qualified workforce, strengthening its status as a promising regional hub for international companies seeking expansion and sustainable growth opportunities.

The Social Security Investment Fund's Head said the fund continues to build long-term partnerships in accordance with best global practices, contributing to stable revenues that support development and enhance confidence in the national economy.

Ambassador Hadid said the meetings underline the strength of Jordanian-French relations and open new scopes for economic cooperation, noting that the Jordanian-European Investment Conference will be a key platform to expand the network of investment partnerships.

The tour is part of government efforts to enhance Jordan's investment presence in European markets, paving the way for practical projects and partnerships to be announced during the investment conference, due to be held in Jordan on April 11.