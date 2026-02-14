Queen Rania Visits Chanakya School of Craft in Mumbai

Mumbai: Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah visited the Chanakya School of Craft in Mumbai on Saturday, where she was briefed on the school's training programs and efforts to preserve India's artistic heritage.

According to Jordan News Agency, Queen Rania was welcomed by Karishma Swali, Creative Director of Chanakya International and Founder and Creative Director of Chanakya School of Craft, along with Nehal Shah, Director of Chanakya International. They explained to Her Majesty the institution's founding vision and evolution.

The Chanakya School of Craft was established in 2016 under the banner of Chanakya International, a global textile and embroidery house founded in Mumbai. The school advances cultural sustainability and holistic growth through education and skill development, strengthening women's creative and economic autonomy while preserving India's artisanal heritage and nurturing the arts.

Queen Rania toured the school's learning spaces to gain a deeper understanding of its pedagogical approach and ongoing initiatives. The Chanakya School offers training in more than 300 hand-embroidery techniques and has taught over 1,400 women across various ages and socio-economic backgrounds.

Her Majesty also toured the school's Archive and Craft Explorations Gallery, where vintage materials and textiles are displayed alongside contemporary craft practices, bridging tradition and innovation. She also visited the Living Museum, a tribute to collective artistry and enduring craftsmanship.

Established in 1984, the Chanakya International textile and embroidery house is committed to the preservation, conservation, and revival of India's cultural heritage and has collaborated with more than 40 fashion houses around the world.