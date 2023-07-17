Minister of Economy and Planning Participates in Ministerial Opening of the High-Level Political Forum 2023

The Minister of Economy and Planning, Faisal bin Fadhil Alibrahim, participated today in the ministerial opening of the High-Level Political Forum 2023 on sustainable development in New York City.

The Minister of Economy and Planning heads the Kingdom’s delegation, which includes 22 entities from the public, private, and non-profit sectors.

The forum focuses on assessing efforts to achieve the United Nations Agenda for Sustainable Development 2030 and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, during which countries review their achievements by submitting voluntary national reports showing progress towards achieving the goals.

The forum has been held every year since 2015 under the supervision of the U.N. Department of Economic and Social Affairs, and the Kingdom has participated in the forum’s work since 2017.

Source: Saudi Press Agency