JSMO authenticated about 16 tonnes of jewelry during H1 2023

Jordan Standards and Metrology Organization (JSMO) announced that its workers examined and authenticated 16,202 kilograms of local and imported gold and silver bars during the first half of 2023. In a statement on Monday to “Petra,” JSMO examined and certified 3,181 kg of local gold jewelry and 1,935 kg of imported gold during the January-June period 2023, as well as 4,454 kg of gold bars. The JSMO also dealt with 4,482 kg of silver jewelry and 2,150 kg of silver bullion, while its teams examined more than 7,450 samples of gold and silver jewelry and ingots at its labs. Moreover, the JSMO indicated that its inspection workers continue their tours on jewelry stores and workshops, adding that 223 jewelry stores and factories were visited in various governorates across the Kingdom.

Source: Jordan News Agency